Snakebyte’s Nintendo Switch 2 accessory lineup – A review

We got sent a lot of accessories to review for the Switch, and so far, each one has been different from the last. The Powerwave ones are all made specifically for that company, Genki does its own thing with unique (if slightly flawed) ideas, and Belkin is new to the gaming market.

However, when I was asked to review some from Snakebyte, my first reaction was: who even is Snakebyte? Still, I said sure — just one problem: some of these are very familiar products almost identical to others being sold locally. There’s also another issue — I have no idea where to actually buy these, aside from Snakebyte’s own website (but not the local Aussie one). The packaging lists an Australian distributor, but so far, no local stores stock them, and Snakebyte haven’t replied to my email asking where to buy them from.

Um, so enjoy.

System Organiser Case S2

If you’ve been in an EB Games lately, you might recognise this one. This case is basically identical to the Atrix model made for EB Games themselves. Despite that, it’s an interesting proposition — and for the $45 it costs in Atrix form at EB Games, you do get a lot of case for your money.

On top, there’s a slim Nintendo Switch 2 case that sits in the “lid” of the larger case below. It can be removed with a bit of fiddling, so you can just take your Switch 2 on days when you don’t need to carry everything else. The Switch case itself is really slim but still durable, and it’s nicely lined with some very soft material.

Inside the larger case, there’s room to store a bunch of gear — including a dock, a Pro Controller, and all the leads you’d need for a proper Switch 2 setup. It can also fit an original Switch model or even a Lite. It’s something you can carry around without drawing much attention, which is great.

Travel Case S2

However, if you do like attention, then the Travel Case for the Switch 2 is for you. This bright black-and-blue design really stands out — and honestly, I quite like it. The outer casing is rugged, with more of a “plastic” feel than something made from fabric, and there’s a solid carry handle on top with an extra plastic grip.

Inside, there’s a small mesh pocket at the top that can hold a few items — but don’t put too many small things in there, as they’ll just fall out. The Switch 2 sits under two elastic straps that run across the bottom of the case, similar to the ones used in locally made RDS cases – but you won’t get this story of design there.

Snakebyte Twin Charge S2

After reviewing the Powerwave dual Joy-Con charger, it’s a tough one to top — it was kind of perfect: small, and it held the Joy-Con in place with magnets. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t do that.

While it’s a little easier to slide the Joy-Con on thanks to gravity, the lounge chair–style setup takes up more space. This one will look nice on your TV cabinet or your desk, but it’s less practical for travel.

Snakebyte Power Charge S2

It’s not so much a problem these days, with most hotels, planes, and cars all offering USB-C — but if you’re a traveller, it’s always good to have at least one plug for the right country. While this charger only has one output and tops out at 27W, that’s just about perfect for charging a Switch 2.

This little charger is light and compact, and the clip-on AU plug doesn’t add much bulk either. It also features GaN technology, which helps keep things cooler in such a small package. It’s a great one to throw in your bag, and it even comes with a USB-C cable. It’s not the nicest cable in the world, but that’s a nitpick. All up, a great little travel charger.

If you’re after a better USB-C cable, Snakebyte has one of those too. It supports up to 100W, is PD-enabled, and it’s built tough — with metal housing around the plugs and a nylon-braided cable.

Snakebyte Starter Kit S2

Want everything all in one package? Then this one mostly has everything you need — and probably a few things you don’t. The case is a bit simpler than the Travel Case above, at least in terms of design — but that might actually be preferable for a lot of people.

The screen protector comes with wet and dry wipes to help apply it, a microfibre cloth for polishing, and some silicon grips. Like the Powerwave grips, these add a bit of a hump on the back to help with ergonomics — though not quite as pronounced. They also latch onto the controller better, but leave a slight raised section on the back, like they’re just a touch too big. Still, solid!

Earbuds included in bundles like this are usually not great, but these were surprisingly alright. They feel cheap as hell, but they weren’t the worst-sounding pack-in earbuds I’ve ever had in my ears. The in-ear design — as opposed to those awful flat buds that just sit there — is definitely the better choice.

One thing I will note here, is that all these accessories came with a minimal amount of plastic in the packaging. Lots of things were wrapped up in paper, and things like the Starter Pack were all in the case.