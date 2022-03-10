Small Aussie game developers get a boost with new Screen Australia grant program

A new initiative from Screen Australia has been announced and it’s planned to help small local game developers fund their games. The new grant called “Games: Expansion Pack” will let developers with a game budget under $500,000 claim up to $150,000 in funding. It’ll work across this current financial year and the next.

The game you’re making doesn’t have to be an original IP, but it’s encouraged to be. There’s a whole list of requirements to follow and you have to make your pitch with a whole whack of documentation. If you’re a game developer check here.

Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA (Interactive Games and Entertainment Association) is pretty chuffed with the announcement saying in a statement that “Screen Australia’s Games: Expansion Pack is a very welcome addition to the suite of already announced government funding for Australian game developers and signals that games are an integral part of the screen industry”.

More locally-made games with better budgets and support from the government is great for everyone.