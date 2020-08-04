Skyrim, Wolfenstein II and every Doom game is 50% off on the Switch eShop right now
QuakeCon is this weekend, and despite having Quake in it’s name isn’t just about that particular game. No it’s about all of the Bethesda games including Doom, Skyrim, and all the rest.
To celebrate this year’s digital QuakeCon there’s an eShop sale to go alone with it, usually we’d miss out on this kind of stuff with it being US only – but not this year.
All of the Doom games, new and old, Skyrim and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are all 50% off until the 10th of August.
✚ DOOM (Bethesda®) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ DOOM (1993) (Zenimax Media) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ DOOM 3 (Zenimax Media) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda Softworks) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Zenimax Media) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Game Studios®) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/08) – 50% off
Hopefully we’ll see some of Doom Eternal on the Nintendo Switch soon as well!
