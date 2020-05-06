Skater XL flips to Switch this July

Easy Day Studios might not be a name you know, but it was founded by a local Australian by the name ofDain Hedgpeth, creator of the mobile app Skater and an actual physicist, after moving to LA, with Skater XL being their debut game.

It has been revealed that the game will but kick-flipping onto Switch on July 7, in a digital only release, while other consoles will get a physical one. The game is set to bring back an authentic skating experience, and offers complete physics-based gameplay with total freedom of control and expression.

On top of that, world renowned skaters, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta or Brandon Westgate will be playable, or if you want, you can create your own skater. It was announced today, that there will be dozens of real world brands to buy in the game, from shoes to shirts, decks to wheels and everything in between.

Create, combine and style tricks as you hit Downtown LA and other iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. Dive into the digital skate subculture with more than 60 real skate spots connected by block after block of plazas, schools, pools, buildings, car parks and corridors. With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal highlight reels, in-game brands, and tournaments, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.