Silksong, Elden Ring, Metroid Prime 4 among those playable at Nintendo’s Gamescom Booth

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 7, 2025

Nintendo is set to have a massive lineup of games on show at its Gamescom booth next week. Playable demos will include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the long-missing Hollow Knight: SilksongHades II, and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which hasn’t been seen since its reveal in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April. Silksong will also be playable at Xbox’s booth as well.

There will also be demos for Pokémon Legends: Z-ABorderlands 4Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and EA FC 26, alongside a lineup of already released titles.

If only there was some of presentation, that Nintendo could directly show us these games as well. Gamescom takes place in Cologne, Germany from August 20th to 24th.

