Sidebar Games gives a (small) update on Sports Story
It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Sidebar Games’ Sports Story since it was delayed late last year. Today the dev team shared a small update, as well as a new screenshot from the game.
There’s no update on the game’s release date, only to “look forward to more updates going forward”. So we will.
Sports Story Update: Everything is coming together now. Please look forward to more updates going forward, we have much to share!— Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) June 7, 2021
Everybody wants to know the first step to turning pro. Wall Bounders is that first step. pic.twitter.com/dfiQX7EGxL— Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) June 7, 2021
With this update being given a week before E3 it sounds like there’s no plans to show it there – but we’d love to be proven wrong.
