Sidebar Games gives a (small) update on Sports Story

by Daniel VuckovicJune 7, 2021

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Sidebar Games’ Sports Story since it was delayed late last year. Today the dev team shared a small update, as well as a new screenshot from the game.

There’s no update on the game’s release date, only to “look forward to more updates going forward”. So we will.

With this update being given a week before E3 it sounds like there’s no plans to show it there – but we’d love to be proven wrong.

