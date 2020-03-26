Shinsekai Into the Depths shadow-drops onto the eShop today

It was a busy morning for Nintendo this morning, with a wealth of new information and games shown off in their Nintendo Direct Mini. Perhaps one of the more interesting titles shown off was Shinsekai Into the Depths.

Developed by Capcom and originally released on Apple Arcade last year, Shinsekai Into the Depths is a beautiful undersea exploration game, with a deep and fascinating story to unfold. Have a read of the game’s eShop description and tell me you aren’t intrigued.

The land has slowly but steadily been covered with ice, forcing mankind to take refuge in the ocean. Even the sea cannot protect them forever. The ice overtakes the undersea home of a lone aquanaut, forcing an unplanned journey of exploration and discovery. Take control and follow a mysterious mechanical creature ever deeper… Could there be others still living on so far beneath the surface? Manage your oxygen reserves as you make your way through this magnificent underwater world teeming with life. Maintain your suit’s pressure resistance as you proceed deeper into the ruins of past civilisations. This hauntingly beautiful aquascape is truly the final frontier for this intrepid last aquanaut.

The best part? It’s available on the eShop to purchase right now for $29.95 AUD. You can click here to buy it in your browser, or watch the gorgeous trailer below.