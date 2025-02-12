Shinobi: Art of Vengeance slices onto Switch this August
Sega have announced that Shinobi is back, more than 14 years after its last release on Nintendo 3DS, the series will land onto Nintendo Switch (and other platforms) on August 29.
This latest game in the beloved series follows long-time series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Mus, who returns home previous adventure to find his village in ruins and clan to stone. Fueled by vengeance, Joe embarks on an epic quest, fighting hordes of enemies and colossal bosses breath-taking hand-drawn worlds.
Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move— and keep them coming back for more.
The game is out on August 29 and will come in Standard and Digital Deluxe offerings, with the latter including a season pass which includes the following:
- SEGA Villains Stage (Coming Early 2026) featuring bosses based on iconic SEGA villains!
- Starter Pack with the Ghost Outfit, the Medic Lite Amulet, and In-Game Currency
- Digital Art Book + Soundtrack