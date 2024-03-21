Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance summons an earlier release date

Advertisement

Atlus have announced that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the updated version of Shin Megami Tensei V, will now release on June 14, instead of the originally announced June 21.

There was no reason given for the date change, but at least this time the change is forward and not backwards, which seems to be a more common occurrence than not lately.

This updated version of the game will include new areas, demons, and music, all mixed in with an improved battle system, that is aiming to provide a better RPG experience. Combined this means that there are now two story paths to explore, including a brand-new storyline, giving players a chance to experience this conflicting and tragic tale.

Below are some screens and the reveal trailer, if you are not sure what the series is all about.