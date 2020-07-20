Shin Megami Tensei III and V are coming to Switch in 2021

The very first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase might have been a bit underwhelming for some, but fans of the Shin Megami Tensei series were in for a big treat.

Nintendo and Atlas announced during the presentation that not only would the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V be launching on Switch next year — following its very early announcement back in 2017 — it would be bringing a friend. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Remaster is (as the name suggests) an HD remaster of the 2003 PS2 game, called SMT: Nocturne in North America and SMT: Lucifer’s Call in Europe.

The HD remaster looks excellent, just take a look for yourself below. It’s currently scheduled to launch in Autumn (Southern Hemisphere) 2021, or about 6 months from now.

We also got a look in on SMT V, the latest game in the series and a Switch exclusive, which yeah, still looks absolutely bonkers. But also quite pretty, as you’d hope for a game that’s spent so much time in development. It’s scheduled to launch sometime in 2021, and if we were betting people, we’d probably put money on it releasing after SMT III. Just a hunch.

