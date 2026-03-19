Shenmue III Enhanced coming to Switch 2, physical release too - Vooks

Announced in August last year, we haven’t heard anything about Shenmue III Enhanced until today, when some new details were revealed. It was originally announced for “Nintendo platforms”, but that now just means the Nintendo Switch 2.
It’s also getting a physical release, and the game will be on the cartridge as well, there’s no Game Key Card here.
There’s also a Special Edition and a Collector’s Edition of the game, both available to “preorder today”. We’ll update with details on where Australians can order once links become available.
Shenmue III Enhanced doesn’t have a release date yet, but the publisher says that will be revealed in a couple of weeks.
- Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.
- 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.
- DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance
- Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.
- Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.
- Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.
- Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.
- Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.
- Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.
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