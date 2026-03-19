Shenmue III Enhanced coming to Switch 2, physical release too - Vooks

Announced in August last year, we haven’t heard anything about Shenmue III Enhanced until today, when some new details were revealed. It was originally announced for “Nintendo platforms”, but that now just means the Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s also getting a physical release, and the game will be on the cartridge as well, there’s no Game Key Card here.

There’s also a Special Edition and a Collector’s Edition of the game, both available to “preorder today”. We’ll update with details on where Australians can order once links become available.

Shenmue III Enhanced doesn’t have a release date yet, but the publisher says that will be revealed in a couple of weeks.