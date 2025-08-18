Shenmue III Enhanced coming to Nintendo Switch

Just announced ahead of Gamescom, The Shenmue franchise is coming to Nintendo platforms for the first time with Shenmue III Enhanced.

According to a press release, this enhanced version will be released on Nintendo’s platforms as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is essentially an announcement of an announcement, with the full reveal set for later this week at Gamescom.

So, what’s in this enhanced version then?

Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

– Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay. 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

– Refined, more detailed environments and characters. DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only).

– High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only). Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

– The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets. Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view

– An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

– Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression. Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.

– Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay. Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

– Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts. Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

– All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

Owners of the original Shenmue III on PS4 and PC will be offered an upgrade path to the Enhanced Edition. That’s nice for them.

No trailer yet, you’ll have to use your imagination.