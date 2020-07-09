Shantae is coming to Switch via Limited Run Games
During the Limited Run Games showcase event overnight, they announced in partnership with WayForward that Shantae would be coming to Switch and in a big way.
So not only will this be the first Game Boy game to come to Switch, it will also be the first time the game is being released here properly. But there was more wishes granted as Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is also coming.
In fact they announced a host of games coming to Switch and other platforms, here is the complete list of Switch games.
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, PS4) —TBD
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Switch, PS4) — TBD
- Carrion (Switch) — TBD*
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4) — Q3 2020
- Demon Turf (Switch) — TBD
- Grandia HD Collection (Switch) — August 7, 2020
- GRIS (Switch) — TBD*
- Katana Zero (Switch) — November 2020
- Kunai (Switch) — July 8, 2020*
- MegaDimension Neptunia VII (Switch) — July 28, 2020*
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Switch, PS4) — August 28, 2020
- Observer (Switch) — TBD*
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) — TBD
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Switch, PS4) — July 24, 2020
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Switch, PS4) — TBD
- Shantae (Switch, GameBoy Color) — September 2020
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge (Switch) — September 2020
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4, PC) — July 10, 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever (Switch, PS4) — TBD
- The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) — July 21, 2020*
- The Mummy Demastered (Switch, PS4) — July 31, 2020
- To The Moon (Switch) — Q4 2020
- TowerFall Ascension (Switch) — Q3 2020
- Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) — Q4 2020
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) — TBD*
- Xtreme Sports (Switch, GameBoy Color) — October 2020
- Ys Origin (Switch) — July 8, 2020*
The full list can be found here, which does include other platforms. Those with the asterisk next to their names are included in full retail releases and will not be limited like a normal Limited Run Games release.
