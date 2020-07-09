Shantae is coming to Switch via Limited Run Games

During the Limited Run Games showcase event overnight, they announced in partnership with WayForward that Shantae would be coming to Switch and in a big way.

You asked for it, you got it! The original GBC Shantae will be returning as a reproduction cart from @LimitedRunGames, available to preorder this September! Additionally, the game will be coming to Switch both physically and digitally! pic.twitter.com/AlMc3nga9R — WayForward (@WayForward) July 8, 2020

So not only will this be the first Game Boy game to come to Switch, it will also be the first time the game is being released here properly. But there was more wishes granted as Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is also coming.

By popular demand, Shantae: Risky's Revenge – Director's Cut is coming to Switch and Xbox One digitally this fall! A physical Switch version of this classic action-adventure is also on the way from @LimitedRunGames! pic.twitter.com/TpxW34TTFC — WayForward (@WayForward) July 8, 2020

In fact they announced a host of games coming to Switch and other platforms, here is the complete list of Switch games.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, PS4) —TBD

The full list can be found here, which does include other platforms. Those with the asterisk next to their names are included in full retail releases and will not be limited like a normal Limited Run Games release.