Set sail for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct this week
We’ve all been waiting for it, begging for it, and now 30 days before release, we’ll finally learn more about Animal Crossing New Horizons.
The Animal Crossing Direct will go for 25 minutes and give us an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Desert Island Getaway Package.
Here are your local times…
- Perth – Thursday, 20 Feb 2020 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Darwin – Thursday, 20 Feb 2020 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Adelaide – Friday, 21 Feb 2020 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Brisbane – Friday, 21 Feb 2020 at 12:00 midnight AEST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra – Fri, 21 Feb 2020 at 1:00 am AEDT
Can’t wait!
