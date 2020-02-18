745
0

Set sail for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct this week

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 19, 2020

We’ve all been waiting for it, begging for it, and now 30 days before release, we’ll finally learn more about Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The Animal Crossing Direct will go for 25 minutes and give us an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Desert Island Getaway Package.

Here are your local times…

  • Perth – Thursday, 20 Feb 2020 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Darwin – Thursday, 20 Feb 2020 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Adelaide – Friday, 21 Feb 2020 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Brisbane – Friday, 21 Feb 2020 at 12:00 midnight AEST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra – Fri, 21 Feb 2020 at 1:00 am AEDT

Can’t wait!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
45%
Oh wow!
18%
Great
0%
Fresh
18%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
9%
Grrrr
9%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Direc
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response