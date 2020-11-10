Serious Sam Collection comes to the Switch next week

Devolver Digital has announced that the Serious Sam Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop and you won’t be waiting long for it. It’s out next week on November 18th.

Serious Sam Collection contains Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.

Serious Sam Collection features 4 player local co-op for the campaigns, as well as a survival mode. The Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag modes you would expect from a shooter are also available.

This will be the first time the series has come to a Nintendo system. Welcome to the party!