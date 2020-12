The villain of Final Fantasy VII will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month. Sephiroth the main bad from the classic game will arrive sometime this month.

Sakurai will do a deep dive on Sephiroth on Friday, 18 Dec 2020 at 9:00 am AEDT.

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

