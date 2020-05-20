276
Sega, Atlus, Natsume, SNK and more to host New Game+ Expo showcase next month

by Daniel VuckovicMay 20, 2020

To the fill the void left by the absence of E3 a number of personalities and websites have be hosting online events to reveal games. Here’s another one.

Fourteen publishers will be part of the New Game+ Expo (or NGPX if you prefer). It’ll take place next month in the early hours of June 24th for Australians. It’s a four hour long conference, prepare the coffee.

Here are the companies that will be involved;

  • Acttil 
  • AKSYS Games 
  • Arc System Works America 
  • GungHo America 
  • Idea Factory International 
  • Inti Creates 
  • KOEI TECMO America
  • Natsume Inc. 
  • NIS America, Inc. 
  • PLAYISM 
  • Sega of America 
  • SNK Corporation 
  • Spike Chunsoft, Inc.
  • WayForward

What they’ll all be showing is a mystery, but if everyone had something ready for E3 – it could be E3 level reveals. You’ll be able to watch it here on Twitch.

Here’s the times the event is on for Australians.

  • Los Angeles, USA Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 8:00 am PDT
  • Perth – Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST
  • Darwin – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
  • Sydney – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
  • Melbourne – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
  • Canberra – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
  • Hobart – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
