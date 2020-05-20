Sega, Atlus, Natsume, SNK and more to host New Game+ Expo showcase next month
To the fill the void left by the absence of E3 a number of personalities and websites have be hosting online events to reveal games. Here’s another one.
Fourteen publishers will be part of the New Game+ Expo (or NGPX if you prefer). It’ll take place next month in the early hours of June 24th for Australians. It’s a four hour long conference, prepare the coffee.
Here are the companies that will be involved;
- Acttil
- AKSYS Games
- Arc System Works America
- GungHo America
- Idea Factory International
- Inti Creates
- KOEI TECMO America
- Natsume Inc.
- NIS America, Inc.
- PLAYISM
- Sega of America
- SNK Corporation
- Spike Chunsoft, Inc.
- WayForward
What they’ll all be showing is a mystery, but if everyone had something ready for E3 – it could be E3 level reveals. You’ll be able to watch it here on Twitch.
Here’s the times the event is on for Australians.
- Los Angeles, USA Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 8:00 am PDT
- Perth – Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST
- Darwin – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST
- Brisbane – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
- Sydney – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
- Melbourne – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
- Canberra – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
- Hobart – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST
