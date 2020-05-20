Sega, Atlus, Natsume, SNK and more to host New Game+ Expo showcase next month

To the fill the void left by the absence of E3 a number of personalities and websites have be hosting online events to reveal games. Here’s another one.

Fourteen publishers will be part of the New Game+ Expo (or NGPX if you prefer). It’ll take place next month in the early hours of June 24th for Australians. It’s a four hour long conference, prepare the coffee.

Here are the companies that will be involved;

Acttil

AKSYS Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

KOEI TECMO America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

PLAYISM

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft, Inc.

WayForward

What they’ll all be showing is a mystery, but if everyone had something ready for E3 – it could be E3 level reveals. You’ll be able to watch it here on Twitch.

Here’s the times the event is on for Australians.

Los Angeles, USA Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 8:00 am PDT

Perth – Tue, 23 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AWST

Adelaide – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST

Darwin – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 12:30 am ACST

Brisbane – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST

Sydney – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST

Melbourne – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST

Canberra – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST

Hobart – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am AEST