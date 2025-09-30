amiibo
Second wave of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards now available
Exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in Australia.
The second release of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards is now available from the My Nintendo Store.
This second wave includes 38 new cards, featuring variants and Year 2–3 Fighters from the game. You can purchase a single booster pack, which contains three cards, or opt for a full box with 15 booster packs (45 cards total). There’s no guarantee you’ll complete the set with one box.
The cards are exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in Australia. A booster pack costs $6.95, while a full booster box is priced at $99.95.
Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards can be used to save and load a fighter’s outfit, colours, control types, and button settings. They also provide in-game items.
