Second wave of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards now available

Exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in Australia.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 30, 2025

The second release of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards is now available from the My Nintendo Store.

This second wave includes 38 new cards, featuring variants and Year 2–3 Fighters from the game. You can purchase a single booster pack, which contains three cards, or opt for a full box with 15 booster packs (45 cards total). There’s no guarantee you’ll complete the set with one box.

The cards are exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in Australia. A booster pack costs $6.95, while a full booster box is priced at $99.95.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards can be used to save and load a fighter’s outfit, colours, control types, and button settings. They also provide in-game items.

