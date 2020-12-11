Sea of Solitude getting an exclusive Director’s Cut on Switch in March

A beautiful well-received indie game from 2019 is getting a second chance to shine — and it’s coming exclusively to the Switch.

Sea of Solitude, developed by Berlin-based indie developer Jo-Mei Games, is getting a Director’s Cut on the Switch, it was announced at the Game Awards today. The game has been retooled and reworked from the ground up, and features a new script, all new voice acting, a photo mode, gyroscope support, and more.

Originally published by EA on other platforms when it launched last year, strangely the Switch’s Director’s Cut will be published by Quantic Dream. You know, the studio that made Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. It’s a bit of a strange choice, but hey, it’s coming and that’s all that matters.

Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on the 4th of March. You can watch the trailer below.