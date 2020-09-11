Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game returns later this year with a Complete Edition

Once lost to the black hole of expired licensing rights, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is making a return to digital stores with a new ‘Complete Edition.

This new complete edition contains all of the DLC originally released for this 2010 game. Yes, it’s been 10 years since it and the movie was released.

With the return of Scott Pilgrim, players will rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat ’em up game, inspired by the iconic graphic novel series and 2010 Universal Pictures film. Fans will fall in love all over again with the 8-bit animation by Paul Robertson, critically acclaimed soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and retro cut-scenes from Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World graphic novel series. With its unique blend of style, humor and classic gameplay, players will help Scott Pilgrim take on enemies, including the League of Seven Evil Exes to fight for love. To do so, players can embody Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills and more unforgettable characters, all featuring their own unique signature moves and attacks. By earning experience points, characters can level up and learn numerous deadly skills.

The will be released this “holiday”. US pricing is set at $14.00USD as well, we’ll let you know when we have a release date and price for Australia.