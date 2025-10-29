Sayonara Wild Hearts, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes get Switch 2 versions in early 2026

Simogo has announced that both Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes will be getting Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the games in early 2026. How the games will be enhanced on the Switch 2, and just how much they’ll cost – if anything, hasn’t been announced just yet.

The developer is also releasing a collection of the games from the last 15 years on December 2nd, 2025. The Simogo Legacy Collection will release on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It includes seven of the studio’s games including Kosmo Spin, Bumpy Road, Beat Sneak Bandit, Year Walk (and the Year Walk Companion), DEVICE 6, The Sailor’s Dream and SPL-T.

The collection includes a bunch of different extra content as well including prototype games, music, artwork and even an ebook.