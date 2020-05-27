Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection will feature previously unreleased game

The Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection finally has a release date, and along with the news that it’ll have a previously unreleased game included in it. The collection will feature

Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special. The new game is Samurai Shodown V Perfect, which was location tested but never released more widely than that.

Each game has an online versus battle modes, ranked and casual online modes, and English translation for all games. There’s a museum with 2000 pieces of art, interviews, music and behind the scenes details.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game launches alongside the PS4 version on July 28th. The PC versions are a week or two earlier special on whether you’re getting in Epic Game Store or Steam.