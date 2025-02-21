Samurai Pizza Cats 2D action-RPG on the way

Advertisement

Cromulent Agro’s Cartoon Connection watchers rejoice, there’s a Samurai Pizza Cats game on the way.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From the Past is currently in development for “all major platforms”, and will be a 2D action-RPG. The game will feature some of the cast from the original show as you play through the game as different members of the Pizza Cats. The game features graphics recreating the shows anime cel animation style.

Both the English language cast, and Japanese cast have returning voice actors as well. The game is being developed by Dutch studio BLAST ZERO (creative team behind Jitsu Squad) and will be globally distributed by Red Dunes Games.

There’s no release date for this one just yet, stay tuned.