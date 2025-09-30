Rugby League is coming to the Switch, with Rugby League Raw

Earlier this month, a new retail listing appeared for a Rugby League game on the Nintendo Switch, which is notable for a couple of reasons. There’s never been a Rugby League game on the Switch before, and like Aussie Rules Evolution 2 before it, this one is missing any sort of NRL licence.

Rugby League Raw, developed by Glinda Games and distributed by Tru Blu, is set to launch on the Switch this November. If it’s anything like the licence-free Aussie Rules Evolution 2, expect plenty of made-up names, unlicensed teams, and AI commentary. The players on the cover aren’t real, and the team jerseys are designed to resemble those of the Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers.

The game’s UI and store description are strikingly similar to Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4—the only other Rugby game on the Switch—which also features unlicensed teams and player, aside from the titular Jonah Lomu himself. Are they the same game? One is Union, one is League – although this writer couldn’t tell you the difference.

If you need that authentic NRL action though, good news because Rugby League 26 is due on the Switch 2 next year.

Video below is unrelated.