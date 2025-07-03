Rugby League 26 coming to Switch 2 in 2026
Announced just last month and set for release on other consoles and PC in a couple of weeks, Rugby League 26 will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Developed by Big Ant — the same team behind AFL 26, which is also planned for a future Switch 2 release — the game has been confirmed for a March 2026 launch on Switch 2, according to a social media post this week by Big Ant founder and CEO Ross Symons.
Here in Australia, the game features NRL stars Nathan Cleary and Tiana Penitani Gray on the cover, and also includes the English Super League.
Rugby League 26 launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on July 17th.
