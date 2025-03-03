Rockstar Games acquires Aussie developers Video Games Deluxe
Rockstar Games has announced that it has acquired the Sydney-based developer Video Games Deluxe. The studio will be renamed Rockstar Australia.
If the name doesn’t sound familiar, they’re the team behind the most recent L.A. Noire ports, the L.A. Noire VR version, and, more recently, the group tasked with fixing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. They originally developed the mobile versions of the classic GTA trilogy games for Netflix, which were praised, leaving many wondering why the console versions weren’t the same.
Video Games Deluxe was founded by Brendan McNamara, formerly of Team Bondi, who originally worked with Rockstar to develop L.A. Noire. Yes, it’s all come full circle.
“It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade,” said Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara. “We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible.”
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched in a
shit very poor state on all consoles. It wasn’t until years later that Video Games Deluxe’s mobile version updates essentially replaced the original versions, significantly improving performance and stability.