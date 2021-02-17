Rising once more, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is coming to Switch

Another leak confirmed real, the cult Xbox title, that is original Xbox, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is coming to Switch and coming on March 16.

The game was originally released back in 2006, at least for us and was created by one of the founders of Bungie, as well as composed by one of the men behind that now iconic score.

In this game, you play as Edward “Stubbs” Stubblefield, a travelling salesmen in 1930’s America, when he is killed by his girlfriends father, over 25 years later, he rises from the grave to seek revenge.

What made the game so unique, at least back then, was that you could use parts of your body to turn the residents of Punchbowl, into members of your undying horde and when we say body parts, we mean it. You can use things like gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence to convert those around you, so get gassy.