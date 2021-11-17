Riot Games shadow-drop two League of Legends spin-off games, announce two more

Early this morning, there was a presentation from Riot Forge, the publisher for all the upcoming League of Legends spin-off games, if you didn’t know that this was a thing. Or that this presentation was happening – either did we. But there are two new games out now and more on the way. They’re all made by indie developers with some excellent pedigree.

The first game was Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, from Tequila Works, the developers of Rime. In this single-player game, sees you guide Nunu, a young boy looking for his mother. He’s joined on his journey with his monster Willump. This one is out in 2022 and is coming to the Switch and everything else as well.

The next game is Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm-based runner from Choice Provisions. You might remember them from Bit Trip Runner.

Convergence was the next game in the presentation. We’ve already seen this one – it’s coming from Double Stallion, the developers of Speed Brawl. It’s a brawler, and the hero Ekko can rewind time. That one is also out in 2022 on “consoles and PC”.

The last game in the presentation was Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and it’s also out now. This turn-based RPG from the developers of Battle Chasers: Nightwar is set in Runeterra, Bilgewater, and if you know where that is, you’ll probably be excited about it.