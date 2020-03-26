Ring Fit Adventure is getting a fresh update today including a new Rhythm Game mode
Ring Fit Adventure has been a hit for Nintendo, so much so that it’s been constantly out of stock for months before current events took an added toll on production. That’s not stopping Nintendo pumping out a new update for the game, an update that’s out today!
The new update adds a new Rhythm Game mode, it includes music from Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Other updates include adding a female voice for Ring, and you’ll be able to change the language Ring speaks as well. There’s also a new Jogging mode where you don’t have to battle.
The update should be available sometime today – and it’s free.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response