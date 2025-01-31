Ridge Racer 64 races onto Nintendo Switch Online today
Here’s a deep cut for you, Ridge Racer 64 has drifted onto the Nintendo Switch Online service today for Expansion Pack level members. This Ridge Racer is a little bit different, not only was it the first Ridge Racer game on a Nintendo platform, it was also made by Nintendo themselves.
This Nintendo 64 version has up to four player support and 20 tracks, some of them drawn from the original Ridge Racer and Ridge Racer Revolution.
We didn’t have this one on our bingo sheet for 2025 that’s for sure.
