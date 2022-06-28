Return to Monkey Island will arrive on Nintendo Switch first, out later this year

During today’s Nintendo Direct mini: Partner Showcase we learned that Return to Monkey Island will be coming to the Nintendo Switch first.

The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood – intrepid hero, leather jacket salesman, mighty pirate – to embark on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all. No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seem to have arrived to spoil the party.