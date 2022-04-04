Return to Monkey Island this year in new game led by Ron Gilbert
The venerable Monkey Island series is making a return with series creator Ron Gilbert back at the helm. “Return to Monkey Island” is a brand new game in the series and is being developed by Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox team in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. The team last worked on Thimbleweed Park.
It’ll be Ron Gilbert’s first trip back to Monkey Island since the second game. Later games in the series were created without his writing or involvement. This new game “picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge left off.”
Dominic Armato will also be returning to voice Guybrush Threepwood.
The game is out this year, platforms haven’t been announced, but hopefully, it’ll be on everything.
