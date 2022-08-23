Return to Monkey Island launches on International Talk Like A Pirate Day, this September

During this morning’s Opening Night Live event, during Gamescom the release date for Return to Monkey Island was locked in – it’ll arrive on September 19

The game which will launch first on the Nintendo Switch and PC is long awaited return of Ron Gilbert back to the franchise. This new game “picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge left off.” but will have elements and characters from the later games as well.

Dominic Armato will also be returning to voice Guybrush Threepwood.

Pre-orders of the game will be award the horse armour DLC, which does nothing in game, just takes up a spot in your inventory