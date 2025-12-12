Retro anime inspired Orbitals a Switch 2 exclusive coming in 2026

A new Switch 2 exclusive was announced during The Game Awards: Orbital from Shapefarm is a co-op adventure set in a classic retro-anime universe.

You play as Maki and Omura as they brave the perils of space to save their home from a supernatural cosmic storm.

Grab a friend and launch into Orbitals, an intergalactic 2-player co-op adventure set in a wholly new retro anime world. Team up as Maki and Omura, two inseparable explorers with a whole lot more determination than experience. You’ll brave the perils of space in search of help for their crumbling station home, now trapped within a supernatural cosmic storm. Our duo must venture beyond the storm and into the unknown in a desperate bid to save their home. It’ll take brains, bravery, and teamwork to make it through!

Orbitals is due out sometime in 2026.