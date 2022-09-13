Resident Evil Village Cloud comes to Switch, it even works in Australia*

Usually, when a cloud game is announced for the Switch, we can immediately dismiss it because it’s just not going to work here. Not this time around…

Resident Evil Village was announced in cloud form for the Switch during the Direct, and oddly enough, Nintendo says it’ll work here in Australia – at least if you live in Sydney or Melbourne.

Nintendo says “These games use cloud streaming technology, and you require a stable and permanent internet connection to play them. Due to server availability, access may be limited to Sydney and Melbourne metro areas. Access outside of these areas may not be optimal or may not be possible.”

If you’re not sure it’s going to work or not, there’s a demo you can also try out right now. The team tried it despite not being in either of those cities, but it still worked with input lag.

If it works for you, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud, Resident Evil 2 Cloud and Resident Evil 3 Cloud are also coming later this year.