Resident Evil Requiem gets a special Switch 2 Pro controller and amiibo

Update 1: The Resident Evil Requiem Edition Pro Controller 2 is now available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store. It’s priced at $134.95, a premium over the standard Pro Controller 2.

Original Story: Capcom just wrapped up their Road to Requiem showcase, where they basically dive into the story that leads up to the new game, perfect for folks who have not played the other games in a while.

At the end of the showcase, they revealed that digital pre-orders are open today and that there is both a standard and deluxe edition for the game. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also order a bundle of all three games, which is only $30 more than just the standard edition of Requiem.

But what is really interesting is that Nintendo Switch 2 fans can get something extra as a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been announced.

The controller features a design on the front, made up of in-game newspaper stories, ensuring you will always have a little lore in your hands. The controller might look black, but it is actually gun metal grey, which seems appropriate. This is not the first Resident Evil themed controller Nintendo fans have gotten over the years, but it is easier to hold.

The controller will be out on February 27, the same day that game releases.

In addition a new amiibo for Grace Ashcroft will also be released in the Winter months of 2026, but no actual design has been shown yet. If you want to watch the full showcase, you can do so below.