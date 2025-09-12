Resident Evil Requiem, 7: Biohazard and Village are coming to Switch 2 in 2026

Last night’s Nintendo Direct was a Resident Evil feast, with Capcom confirming that three Resident Evil games are headed to the Nintendo Switch 2—all on the same day. The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, along with the first-person titles Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, will all launch on Switch 2 on February 27, 2026.

Both latter Resident Evil games have been on the Nintendo Switch before, albeit as cloud versions. If you’re a Resident Evil fan, it’s going to be an expensive day.