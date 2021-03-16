Replacement Parts added to the Australian My Nintendo Store
The Australian My Nintendo Store just keeps adding more and more to it. Along with cool trinkets and My Nintendo rewards, the store now has a small selection of replacement parts for the Nintendo Switch and others.
At the moment, you can order a Switch AC adapter, kickstand, or an official “Nintendo” HDMI cable. There are also parts for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit should you break them or add even more obstacles to the track.
Good additions, and one less email or phone call to have to bother Nintendo about.
