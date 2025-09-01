Renew Nintendo Switch Online, get two months extra until September 30th

It’s September, and that means one thing: it’s time for the annual Nintendo Switch Online membership renewal (for those who’ve been on board since day one). So, what does Nintendo have to sweeten the deal this year?

You’ll get an extra two months (60 days) when you join or extend a Nintendo Switch Online 12-month membership. This applies to standard Nintendo Switch Online memberships, family memberships, and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

Once you renew for another 12 months, the bonus two months will be added within 72 hours. This offer ends at 23:00 AEST on September 30th, 2025.

A year of Nintendo Switch Online costs $29.95, or $59.95 for the Expansion Pack tier. Find out more on Nintendo’s website.