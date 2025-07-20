Reminder: There’s a Pokémon Presents this week

Advertisement

It’s been a while since it was announced, but it’s finally happening — a new Pokémon Presents is on this week, and it should bring us up to date with everything happening in the Pokémon world.

Over the past week, The Pokémon Company has been teasing Pikachu with some DJ equipment. He’ll kick things off an hour before the main event with a “Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live” show. After that, the Presents begins — and we’ll definitely be getting an update on Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Also expect updates on mobile games, the Pokémon TCG, TCG Pocket, and everything else currently going on in the Pokémon universe.

The Presents is set for Tuesday night, but depending on where you are in Australia, you may want to catch it in the morning instead. The Pikachu DJ show starts an hour earlier.

AWST: Tuesday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m.

ACST: Tuesday, July 22 at 10:30 p.m.

AEST: Tuesday, July 22 at 11:00 p.m.

What do you want to see from the Presents?