Remake of XIII now arriving on November 10

The remake of XIII was originally announced all the way back in April of 2019 with a release date of November that year. After being delayed it’ll now arrive in November – of this year. There also appears to be a special edition of the game alongside it.

First released in 2003, the cel-shaded first-person shooter XIII was originally release on the GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2.

We should be getting the Limited Edition locally, we’ll let you know if we are as soon as possible.