Registrations for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test are now open

Nintendo have announced that registrations for this weekends Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test are now live, meaning that players can register for a chance to play the game early.

Registering can be done by visiting the My Nintendo site and then sign in with your Nintendo Account, but even if you register, that does not mean you will get in, as entry will be granted at random.

If you do get in, these are the times that you can play the game, note each session is only 45 minutes long, which should be plenty of time for a few rounds of tennis or bowling.

Saturday, February 19th

Session 1

14:00 – 14:45 (AEDT)

13:00 – 13:45 (AEST)

13:30 – 14:15 (ACDT)

12:30 – 13:15 (ACST)

11:00 – 11:45 (AWST)

Session 2

22:00 – 22:45 (AEDT)

21:00 – 21:45 (AEST)

21:30 – 22:15 (ACDT)

20:30 – 21:15 (ACST)

19:00 – 20:45 (AWST)

Session 3

06:00 – 06:45 (AEDT)

05:00 – 05:45 (AEST)

05:30 – 06:15 (ACDT)

04:30 – 05:15 (ACST)

03:00 – 03:45 (AWST)

Sunday, February 20th

Session 4

14:00 – 14:45 (AEDT)

13:00 – 13:45 (AEST)

13:30 – 14:15 (ACDT)

12:30 – 13:15 (ACST)

11:00 – 11:45 (AWST)

Session 5

22:00 – 22:45 (AEDT)

21:00 – 21:45 (AEST)

21:30 – 22:15 (ACDT)

20:30 – 21:15 (ACST)

19:00 – 20:45 (AWST)

The final point of note, there is no friend play allowed, meaning that if you want to play with friends, it will be up to random matchmaking to see if you get to play together. If you missed out on the reveal trailer for it during the recent Nintendo Direct, you can catch it below.