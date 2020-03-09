Reggie Fils-Aime returns to games on GameStop’s board of directors

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime is returning to gaming joining the GameStop on the board of directors. GameStop is the parent company for EB Games here in Australia.

Things haven’t been easy for GameStop in America, it’s also trickled down to (EB Games) stores closing here in Australia as well. Reggie was appointment along with two other people who GameStop hope will turn the tide on how the company is going (not very well).

The gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant @GameStop. I look forward to being a part of @GameStopCorp Board and helping to make this happen. https://t.co/pYWFGZ9XKj — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 9, 2020

Reggie will start his duties on the board on April 20th. Interestingly in on April 20th 2006 is when Mother 3 first released in Japan.