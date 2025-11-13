Red Dead Redemption gets free Switch 2 update on December 2nd

Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption is getting a free upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’ll be dropping on December 2nd.

The free upgrade for the Switch game will add graphical improvements including DLSS, HDR, and 60FPS at a “high resolution”. It’s also adding mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2.

Your save file from the original game will transfer over, so you’ll be able to pick up where you left off. The game is also getting an update on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles, and is coming to mobile as well.

The free upgrade drops of December 2nd.