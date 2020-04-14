Razer are making Pikachu themed earbuds

Razer have already released a line of Pokemon branded accessories for PC in Asian countries, but it seems they are not done, as they have announced that in China, they will release a special Pikachu branded set of their Hammerhead wireless earbuds, complete with a Pokeball themed charging case.

The headphones feature a Pikachu yellow colour, as opposed to the standard black that Razer sell now, but more than that, when you use them, there are 8 different Pikachu noises that you will hear, when you complete actions.

For actual use though, the battery will last about 3 hours on a single charge, but the Pokeball case will hold 15 hours of charge, letting you get a lot of use out of a single case. Charging them is simple, you just need to put them in the case and the magnetic charging function takes over.

If you are someone who wants to exercise, then you are in luck, as they are also IPX4 Splash Proof, meaning that spray from any direction is good, but they are not waterproof, so no wearing them in the pool.

The overall specs are inline with the main Hammerhead buds, which you can read about here, just with a now Pikachu yellow. Right now, they are not being shipped here, but if you want them, the price is about $220 AUD, with a regular set being $170 AUD