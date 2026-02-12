Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition out tomorrow

Five versions of the original Rayman are coming tomorrow in Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition. Developed by Digital Eclipse and Ubisoft Montpellier, this anniversary release includes the PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, MS-DOS, Game Boy Advance and Game Boy Color versions of the game.

There’s new content too, including a never-before-seen SNES prototype, 120 levels from bonus packs, a brand new soundtrack from composer Christophe Héral, and the usual modern features like rewind and accessibility options such as infinite lives and invincibility.

There’s also an interactive documentary featuring 50 minutes of brand new interviews, concept art, design documents and more.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is out tomorrow and is priced at $19.99 USD, so it should land at around $30 AUD. A physical version will also launch in June. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC.