Rare’s unreleased Nintendo 64 version of Dinosaur Planet leaks online

Another one of Rare’s unreleased projects has made its way onto the internet. The Nintendo 64 version of Dinosaur Planet has been uncovered and is playable, and it even has Starfox’s Fox McCloud in it.

Dinosaur Planet was initially planned to be released for the Nintendo 64 but was cancelled and morphed into Star Fox Adventures on the GameCube. However, this build of the game, which appears to be from the end of the year 2000, has Fox McCloud featured.

Dinosaur Planet would eventually become Star Fox Adventures on the GameCube. The leaked version of the game is entirely playable on N64 flashcarts but has some issues on emulators – it is after all unfinished.

Look for our Boxed Away instalment on Star Fox Adventures very soon – what timing!

Source: Forest of Illusion (Twitter)