Rabbids: Party of Legends heads west on June 30th

Ubisoft has quietly announced that its once exclusive-to-China Rabbid’s Party game is heading to the rest of the world later next month. Rabbids: Party of Legends (or Rabbids: Adventure Party as it was known in China) will be released on June 30th.

This time, the Rabbids take a trip with their washing machine to a mythological world inspired by the Chinese novel “Journey to the West”.

You’ll need to play through 50 multiplayer games with your friends to help get them home.

Rabbids: Party of Legends has 50 minigames that challenge players to strike silly poses, topple opponents, scarf chili peppers, show off their dance moves, and more. Up to four players can join locally, either 2v2 or as a free-for-all. Players can also create custom playlists of their favorite minigames, and the AI’s difficulty levels are also customizable, making the game approachable for any age and fun for the whole family.

The Monkey King and his cohorts Pigsy, Sandy, and Tripitaka must retrace their steps in order to send themselves and the other Rabbids home again. The story is spread across four acts, each occupying a different region on the game board and leading players on a journey through the mythical realm.

The development team at Ubisoft Chengdu took inspiration from traditional Chinese imagery for Rabbids: Party of Legends, and worked to merge Eastern and Western sensibilities, blending an integral part of Chinese culture with the lighthearted, odd, and at times irreverent nature of the Rabbids.

Ubisoft PR