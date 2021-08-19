Quake has arrived on the Switch with enhanced graphics, online, gyro, mods & more

The one, the only Quake has been released onto the Nintendo Switch overnight. No doubt it was meant to be revealed at Quakecon, but someone hit a button early.

This port of Quake on the Switch brings the game to 1080p resolution on the Switch. Features enhanced models, dynamic and coloured lighting, anti-aliasing and depth of field. The original soundtrack is back as well, including the theme song by Trent Reznor. There are even gyro controls!

The entire campaign is there, along with new and original expansion packs. The “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity” packs feature new ones from MachineGames responsible for the port.

Unlike the Doom ports, Quake features online and local multiplayer and cooperative play. Up to four players can play co-op and split-screen, eight players can play online. Crossplay between all the consoles is supported. Official and fan-made mods can be added to the game, including missions from Quake 64

Physical versions of the game are also coming via Limited Run Games.

We’re loading up physical Quake pre-orders on Aug 27th! Choose from the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB! pic.twitter.com/jVnAUjmlVQ — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) August 19, 2021

Quake is out now on the eShop for $14.95AUD.