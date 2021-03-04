Pyra and Mythra join the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster today
Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s leading ladies are ready to join the fight.
After it was announced last week during the first Nintendo Direct in a long time, Pyra and Mythra join the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sometime later today. The two characters were shown off in an almost hour-long presentation from a very lonely-looking Masahiro Sakurai. They behave a little bit like Zelda and Sheik, as a character that can swap between two forms on the fly in-battle. Pyra seems to be a bit more of a heavy hitter, while Mythra is a lot faster and a lot more mobile, offering a wide range of strategies for players who really want to get stuck into all the technical details of the fighter. You can watch the gameplay showcase below:
It was also announced that four new Mii Fighter costumes would be available at the same time — two Monster Hunter armour sets, a Palico (from Monster Hunter, again) hat, and a costume for Arthur, from Ghosts’n’Goblins. Like other costumes, these will be available for purchase separately from the Fighter Pass 2, usually coming in at $1.05 AUD a pop.
There are still two Fighters left to join the battle before the year is out, so let us know in the comments who you’d like to see!
